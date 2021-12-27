Brenda Yang, a long time resident of Sun Prairie announces her bid for Dane County Board of Supervisors District 19.
“I have lived in Sun Prairie for 21 years and have seen the city’s immense growth and the major challenges that come with rapid growth,” Yang said. “My service on numerous civic committees throughout Dane County has given me deep insights into the issues Sun Prairie alders must face every year to make the lives of its residents better for all.”
Yang currently served on the Sun Prairie Public Safety Committee and has served as a board member on non-profit organizations that seek to better the lives of all their residents and ensure that voices that have been traditionally marginalized are heard. She has served as a board member for The Hmong Institute and is currently a board member for the YWCA of Madison. She is also a part of the Madison school district’s Superintendent’s Human Relations Advisory Council team and has served on that council for the past 5 years.
“In addition to my community volunteer engagement work, I have been a strong advocate for improving public schools and I understand the barriers and challenges students and families face not only in education but other facets that might prevent them from gaining equitable access. Also, I have a keen knack for understanding policy and analyzing data and finding solutions that are sustainable for all. I believe that for everyone to be treated justly without bias, it’s important for us to look at data and understand how policies and data are connected, because data is the most unbiased way for us to bring about solutions that are sustainable and just for everyone,” Yang said.
“No matter what setting I am in, if I am serving on a board or a city council, I will always ask tough questions — questions that most people wouldn’t think of asking. I want to make sure all stakeholders are accountable and ensure that any solutions presented do not further perpetuate barriers but are sustainable.”
Yang is currently employed as the Upward Bound Math Science Advisor supporting students at Madison East and La Follette High Schools. She serves students who come from low-socioeconomic backgrounds and are the first in their generation to attend college.
Yang said that even though her official title is an advisor, her roles and duties in this position are of a director—from management of all details of the program to providing support, resources, and connecting with community organizations and stakeholders to better the lives of her students and their families.
“As an advisor, I put a lot of my passion and energy into making dreams come true and it is such a delight to have the opportunity to make dreams come true for children and help break barriers and open doors for them and their families,” she said.
“I am a first-generation college student myself. My parents are immigrants, and they did not have access to education where they are from, so to achieve their dreams of attending college and finishing my degree, is not a small feat. Navigating the world of higher education was not easy for me, so I consider it a privilege and an honor that students and their families put their trust in me to help them navigate making their dreams come true.”
Through her many years of community work, educational background, and expertise in analyzing data and policies, along with her passion and love for her community, she hopes to bring a fresh perspective through her unique lens and narrative so that all residents in Dane County are heard.
“As a board supervisor, my hope and goal would be to make sure that Dane County is a place where all people—no matter your background, where you come from, what your beliefs are, whether your bank account is low or whether you have more than enough—that everyone’s voices are heard, understood, and seen. I want to create and cultivate spaces where love, compassion, and empathy are the fundamental values, a place where we are all seen as one and valued equally.”
Yang said she believes it is very important to come together to find solutions that are not only sustainable but equitable for everyone and that will require her to talk and partner with people whose opinions from hers.
“No matter how much I differ on opinions with someone, I will always treat them with respect and dignity and use our differences to push me to do the work necessary to make sure everyone is seen, valued, heard, understood, and loved,” Yang said.