The City of Sun Prairie recently announced Alexander Brown has been hired as the new Transportation Coordinator, which will be based in the City Engineering Department.
Main responsibilities for the position include providing transportation planning support to the city and its different commissions and committees, offering transportation-specific recommendations on new development proposals, and leading engagement efforts related to transportation, transit, and active transportation projects in the city.
Brown is the first person to serve in this role.
The city’s former Planner/Transportation Planner, Philip Gritzmacher Jr., transitioned in June from his role in Sun Prairie to a similar one in Madison.
After his transition, the role was reevaluated to better address the community’s transportation and transit needs.
The original position had components of transportation planning but not a dedicated focus.
After reevaluation, it was decided that the role should be split into two full-time positions of Planner and Transportation Coordinator.
On Tuesday, July 20, the Sun Prairie City Council approved a resolution for the creation of the Transportation Coordinator position.
Brown joins the city with a strong background in transportation and transit planning.
In 2017, he served as Planner for the North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (NCWRPC) where he prepared and facilitated two active transportation plans: North Central Wisconsin Regional Bicycle & Pedestrian Plan and Langlade County Bicycle & Pedestrian Plan.
After his time as a planner for NCWRPC, he transitioned to Associate Planner/Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Coordinator for the City of Janesville and had the opportunity to complete a federally compliant Long-Range Transportation Plan addressing all modes of transportation.
Alexander graduated from the UW–Madison with a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Studies and Political Science as well as a Master of Science in Urban and Regional Planning.
Brown said he is excited to move Sun Prairie and its transportation goals forward.
“My goal is to continue the city’s momentum in laying the groundwork for continued and expanded public transit service to the city, making it feasible for more people to travel between Sun Prairie and Madison by means other than a car,” said Brown.
“The city has made great strides in implementing a Complete Streets-style network across the city,” Brown added, “and continuing that focus on designing streets for all users will remain critical as the community continues to grow.”
When not working to improve transportation and transit for the community, Brown enjoys hiking, kayaking, and biking. He also enjoys spending time lounging with a good book.
Although Alexander will be serving in a variety of capacities, he will play a major role in the work of the Pedestrian Safety Task Force and advancing safety for the Sun Prairie community.
For more information about the Pedestrian Safety Task Force, please visit onine at: https://vision-zero-sunprairie.hub.arcgis.com/