Think you know your trivia? Prove it in the Sun Prairie Media Center’s upcoming trivia challenge — and win prizes.
To celebrate the sixth anniversary of 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio, the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center are hosting the second annual Trivia-Palooza trivia contest.
Trivia-Palooza is a live, on-air, 10-hour trivia contest happening live on 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Interested participants can also play along on the Media Center app, on tunein.com, or at sunprairiemediacenter.com.
Registration to play Trivia-Palooza is currently open. Registrants can sign up to play for free at sunprairiemediacenter.com/trivia, but participants must be registered in order to play and players must be 21 to register.
Each hour of the contest will have a theme to its questions, a different special guest, and each hour will have special prizes awarded to the person who correctly answers the most questions.
The Friends of the Media Center will also accept prize donations for Trivia-Palooza. All inquiries and offers should be directed to spmc.friends@gmail.com.
Questions about the trivia questions? E-mail the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center at spmc.friends@gmail.com.
Friends looking for new members
In addition, the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center group is actively looking for new members to help with its mission of raising awareness and funds for the SPMC.
Individuals interested in joining the Friends of SPMC should email spmc.friends@gmail.com.