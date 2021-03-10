The Sun Prairie Media Center’s 103.5 FM The Sun continues to fill the airwaves every week with a variety of content, from sports to different musical genres to interviews.
Among the volunteers featured on the air are Rex Owens and Marc Carstens.
Carstens hosts an hour long live radio program every Wednesday morning from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. entitled, “Marc Madness Sports”.
“The show name idea came from a friend I know and I liked it because I have always enjoyed the college basketball tournament called, ‘March Madness’ and I thought the show name encompassed my desire and passion for talking about all things sports,” Carstens said.
“I started producing my live radio show in July of 2020 at the Media Center. Due to COVID-19, I have not been able to have guests live in studio but have had many great guests on the phone give their perspectives on all things sports.”
Carstens’ guests have knowledge about various sports topics.
“I have watched and enjoyed talking about sports from a very young age,” Carstens said. “I have been able to connect with my Dad and grandparents on my Mom’s side due to sports — sports has been able to bond us all closer together,” Carstens said.
Carstens attended the University of Wisconsin La Crosse and graduated with a Communication Studies degree in the emphasis area of Broadcast and Digital Media studies in May of 2020, and wanted to continue building on the skills he gained there through his radio show.
“I am grateful to have a live sports radio show at the Media Center and the staff at the Media Center has been super friendly and helpful which has been great,” Carstens said. “The kindness and the support I have received from staff at the Media Center is something I have loved about volunteering at the Media Center.”
Owens hosts a an hour long radio interview program “My World and Welcome to It” that airs on 103.5 FM on the first and third Monday of the month at 10:30 a.m.
Owens started as a producer with the Media Center in the fall of 2017. Originally, he partnered with Marshall Cook who produced a show on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Their idea was to together produce four shows a month dedicated to writing and the creative life. Due to an unfortunate automobile accident Marshall was not able to produce shows and the team broke-up.
“Originally Marshall and I wanted a to have call ins,” Owens added, “but it just didn’t work out.”
The show has garnered two achievement awards from the Midwest Media Media Fest.
“I appreciated the recognition but found the comments contradictory and not helpful,” Owens said, “and decided not to submit again.”
Owens features a variety of interview subjects on the show.
“I like to interview anyone living a creative life.” Rex said. “This year I interviewed several musicians, the artistic director of Forward theater, an actor and many authors. My policy is to not share questions with guests before the show to ensure our conversation is authentic and spontaneous.”
In addition to the media center volunteering, Owens is the President of the Sun Prairie Public Library Board of Trustees and he is also President of the Dane County Library Service Board of Trustees. Owens is also the discussion leader for the Wednesday Afternoon Book Club that meets once a month.
Also a local author, Owens has published his Irish Troubles Trilogy and is polishing the manuscript for his fourth novel. The launch date for Rex’s next novel is April 21, 2021; learn more at www.rexowens.us.
Owens said he enjoys working with the professional staff of the Media Center and looks forward to continuing his radio program for years. The show has given him the opportunity to meet and talk with very interesting people.
“I’m already booked into April,” Owens said. “How amazing and a joy.”
—Sun Prairie Media Center
