The Sun Prairie Police Department is currently investigating a Nov. 15 battery involving a male and his two female roommates.

According to Sgt. Brandon Lingle of the SPPD, officers responded at 5:30 p.m. to 1500 Park Circle for a disturbance and a report of a man bleeding.

Police found a 40-year-old male injured in the apartment.

The male subject had been involved in a physical altercation with his roommates. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lingle said the two female roommates had left prior to police arrival.

