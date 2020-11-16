The Sun Prairie Police Department is currently investigating a Nov. 15 battery involving a male and his two female roommates.
According to Sgt. Brandon Lingle of the SPPD, officers responded at 5:30 p.m. to 1500 Park Circle for a disturbance and a report of a man bleeding.
Police found a 40-year-old male injured in the apartment.
The male subject had been involved in a physical altercation with his roommates. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Lingle said the two female roommates had left prior to police arrival.
