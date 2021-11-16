As part of Winter Awareness Week in Wisconsin (Nov. 15-19), the Sun Prairie Police Department wants to remind people to be prepared for winter conditions which could threaten their safety. Traffic crashes are right at the top of that list.
During the winter months of Nov. 2020 – March 2021 the Sun Prairie Police Dept. responded to 169 reportable traffic crashes.
"We urge everyone to plan your travels, prepare your vehicle, and be aware of conditions," remarked Sgt, Jason Lefeber of the SPPD.
To find a wealth of winter weather related information, look no further than the National Weather Service website out of Milwaukee: https://www.weather.gov/mkx/winter_wx_awareness_2021
Additionally, ReadyWisconsin, part of the Wisconsin Emergency Management Team, provides a great deal of information on winter weather safety. A list of items for an emergency winter kit is available on the ReadyWisconsin website at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/make-a-kit/.
Remember to check for road closings prior to traveling. You can also sign up for SPPD Nixel alerts to stay up to date on emergencies in the Sun Prairie area by going to the SPPD website at www.cityofsunprairie.com/204/Police-Department, as well as following on Twitter @sunprairiepd and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepd/.
The SPPD advises motorists and home owners to follow these important tips:
• Plan your travels and check weather reports. Tell people where you are traveling.
• Be gentle with both the accelerator and brake. Don’t use cruise control. Don’t be overconfident in four-wheel drive vehicles.
• Carry an emergency kit in the back seat of the vehicle (in case the trunk freezes)
• Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.
• Put together a home winter emergency kit including first-aid supplies, water, etc.
• Check your carbon monoxide detector.
• Make sure your pets have shelter and plenty of food and water. They should be brought inside when the temperatures reach 30°F with wind chill.
Winterize your car and home, gather items for an emergency kit in your car, and make sure you have a weather radio with fresh batteries.