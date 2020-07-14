A 23-year-old man is in custody after he fled police who found him passed out in his vehicle at a Sun Prairie gas station early Tuesday morning.
Gairitt G. Schad was charged with three counts of 2nd degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Flee/Eluding an Officer and 1st Offense OWI.
Sun Prairie Police responded to a call and found Schad passed out in his vehicle at the BP Gas Station, 9 Tower Drive, around 3:37 a.m. on Tuesday, July 14, according to Sun Prairie Police Department.
Schad reportedly attempted to drive away while officers were trying to get him out of the car. The officers were able to get out of the vehicle as Schad accelerated, police report.
Schad drove a short distance and abandoned his vehicle on Tower Drive and then fled on foot, according to Sun Prairie Police Department.
Dane County Sheriff's Office K-9 helped SPPD take Schad into custody in a nearby neighborhood.
Schad had an active parole warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.
