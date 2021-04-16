Sarah Wells, City of Sun Prairie Event Coordinator/Farmers Market Manager, will resign at the end of the month to work full-time at her family’s farm.
“I am grateful for having this opportunity and for the valuable experiences that I have gained,” Wells wrote in an email announcing her April 30 resignation.
With the May 1 opening of the Sun Prairie Farmers Market, Wells said she will continue as the market contact until the manager position can be filled.
Wells, who took over the position last September, works with the Business Improvement District and the Tourism Commission to help coordinate events downtown and manage the farmers market.
Wells operates Wells Farm with her husband and has been a Sun Prairie Market vendor for more than three years, offering beef and other products to shoppers. Wells has also been involved with market promotion for years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.