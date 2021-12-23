TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS) is announcing its end-of-year donations to several Dane County food pantries. The Madison-based telecommunications company made seven $2,000 donations to assist thousands of families who may be faced with food insecurities this winter.
The annual gift is part of the TDS Connecting With Our Communities program.
“It’s been a difficult year for many families and it’s our way of giving back to the communities we serve,” said Kit Beyer, director of External Affairs and Communications.
TDS provided a $2,000 donation to each of the following food banks: Middleton Outreach Ministry, Badger Prairie Needs Network, Waunakee Ecumenical Board, The River Food Pantry, Lussier Community Education Center Pantry, Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry, and Oregon Area Food Pantry.
The Sun Prairie Emergency Food is fortunate to have such a community minded company like TDS connected to our city," remarked Mark Thompson from the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry. "As an all-volunteer organization, their generous $2,000 donation will go a long way in providing healthy, nutritious food choices for families at a time when they need it the most."
“We are very grateful to TDS Connecting With Our Communities for their generous donation this holiday season," said Julie Wiedmeyer, co-founder of Sun Prairie's Sunshine Supper and now director of Development at The River Food Pantry, South Central Wisconsin's busiest food pantry.
"The River will use the funds to provide healthy groceries and meals to thousands of food-insecure children, seniors, veterans, and families throughout Dane County,” Wiedmeyer added.
“We are so grateful for the support of TDS and the community. Because of generous donations like this, we are able to provide a robust variety of nourishing foods to those we serve,” said Ellen Carlson, executive director of Middleton Outreach Ministry.
The donations are in addition to an $8,000 donation made to the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin earlier this month. TDS Telecom associates selected Second Harvest as their charity of choice in a company-wide vote.
Helping the communities where TDS offers services is an important part of the company’s mission. In addition to these donations, TDS also provides associates with 16 hours of paid time off every year to volunteer at the 501(c)(3) organization of their choice through its Be Good Citizens program.
TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS Telecom/TDS) delivers high-speed internet, TV entertainment, and phone services to more than 1,000 rural, suburban, and metropolitan communities across the U.S., including Sun Prairie. TDS Cable is one of two telecom providers serving the City of Sun Prairie.
With 1.2 million connections, TDS is a rapidly growing technology company. Powered by fiber-optics and new industry-leading technologies, TDS delivers up to 2 Gigabit internet speeds and offers internet-protocol based TV entertainment solutions along with traditional phone services. TDS also offers businesses VoIP advanced communications solutions, dedicated internet service, data networking, and hosted-managed services. For more, visit tdstelecom.com.
TDS Telecom, headquartered in Madison, employs 2,900 people and is a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a Fortune 1000 company. Founded in 1969, Telephone and Data Systems provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions.