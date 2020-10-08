Wisconsin Finishing Contractors Association (WFCA) held its Annual Golf Outing in September at The Oaks Golf Course, with proceeds benefiting Shelter From The Storm Ministries (SFTSM) in Sun Prairie.
Special thanks to the organizers Ryan Fuhrmann of Klein-Dickert Paint Company and Greg Wolf of Schmelzer Paint Company.
“It was a great outing and can’t wait to grow even more next year!” said Fuhrmann.
The weather for the sunny September day, 70 degrees, was a golfer’s dream.
Even though they had to scale back the events of the day to keep the golfers safe amid COVID-19, it was a successful event.
Tami Fleming, Executive Director, Rick Martin, and Jane Nehmer, Board Members, were on hand to help with registration and talk about all the good things happening at SFTSM.
The Oaks Golf course staff coordinated the foursomes, box lunches, and hospitality at the end of the day.
As a result of the outing the WFCA made a generous donation of $7,000. Fuhrmann and Wolf presented the check to Fleming and were given a tour of the shelter. WFCA Golf Outing golfers added an additional $425 to the WFCA donation for a total donation of $7,425.
SFTSM is a 501(c)3 non-profit ministry, incorporated in Wisconsin, led by a local volunteer board of directors and executive team, with no national affiliation. SFTSM is a Christian organization made up of individuals with various religious affiliations who have come together to address the problem of homelessness for single moms and their children in Sun Prairie; for more information, check out sftsm.org.
