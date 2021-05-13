Wisconsin had 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending May 9, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Central and southern Wisconsin received some rain early in the week but the rest of the week was dry, windy and cool.
Overnight lows were in the 30s for much of the week with a widespread hard freeze on Friday night. This was excellent weather for fieldwork, with lots of planting, manure applications and tillage accomplished this week. However, cold and dry soil conditions have slowed crop emergence.
Reporters commented that crop development seemed slow compared to the amount of growing degree days received this year. Farmers were on alert for frost damage to hay stands, fruit trees and cranberries.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 6% very short, 21% short, 69% adequate and 4% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 4% very short, 22% short, 69% adequate and 5% surplus.
Corn is reported 49% planted, 2 days behind last year but 5 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn emerged was at 5%, two days ahead of both last year and the average.
Soybeans are reported 34% planted, 1 day ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the average. Some reports were received of soybeans emerging in southern Wisconsin.
Oats are reported 82% planted, 5 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the average. Forty-eight percent of oats are emerged, 5 days ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the average. Oat condition was rated 70% good to excellent statewide.
Potatoes are 77% planted, 6 days ahead of last year and 8 days ahead of the average.
Winter wheat condition was rated 88% good to excellent statewide, up 2 percentage point from last week.
Spring tillage was reported 84% complete, 4 days ahead of last year and 14 days ahead of the average.
All hay condition was reported 72% in good to excellent condition.
Pasture conditions was rated 62% good to excellent, 1 percentage point above last week.