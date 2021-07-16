Proposed ordinance would restrict parking in Vandenburg

The City of Sun Prairie is eyeing an ordinance that would restrict parking on the south side of Chicory Way from North Pine Street to North Juniper Street in the Vandenburg Heights neighborhood.
Public Works Committee members were set to vote on the city’s staff recommendation this week but held off until they could get feedback from residents.
One alder and public works committee member said it doesn’t make sense to pass an ordinance only to get people to complain about it and have to change it back.
“We need to do a little more research on this,” District 1 Alder Terry McIlroy said at the July 13 Public Works Committee.
Parking is currently restricted on the south side of Chicory Way from 348 feet east of North Pine Street to Aspen Place, from Dec. 1 to March 31. Parking is permitted on the north side of Chicory Way. City officials said current parking restrictions date back to when there was a city pool on that street.
City staff recommended a parking restriction on the south side of Chicory Way to eliminate confusion and keep parking consistent throughout the neighborhood.
The Vandenburg Heights streets are narrower than other Sun Prairie neighborhood streets and city staff says snow plowing is a problem there.
The proposed ordinance will come back to the Public Works Committee for a recommendation and then on to the city council for a final vote.
Public comments can be emailed to bjohn@cityofsunprairie.com or call the Public Works Department at (608) 837-3050.
Vandenburg Heights residents can contact District 2 Alder Bob Jokisch at 608-354-5553 and district2b@cityofsunprairie.com, or District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens at 608-206-3916 or by email at tstevens@cityofsunprairie.com