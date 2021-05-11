The Sun Prairie Area School District's recently hired Sun Prairie West High School (SPWHS) planning principal has resigned, according to a May 11 email sent to parents.
Dr. Ronald (Terrell) Yarbrough is resigning his position at Sun Prairie West to take an assistant superintendent position with another school district.
"I want to first start off by saying thank you for choosing me for the amazing opportunity to be the inaugural principal of Sun Prairie West High School! I will be forever grateful for your trust in me. Unfortunately, I have been recruited for an Assistant Superintendent position, and, after agonizing over it, I have decided to accept the offer," Yarbrough wrote in the email shared with parents.
"I have been overwhelmed by the level of kindness, support, and excitement given to me by the district leadership team . . . and so many others," Yarbrough added.
"I particularly want to thank Dr. Sarah Chaja-Clardy for her level of compassion and drive to make the Sun Prairie School District the best in the state! Finally, to the Board of Education and the Sun Prairie community; I would be remiss if I didn't mention that had Sun Prairie West opened this year and I started in Sun Prairie July 1st, I would have turned down the chance to be an Assistant Superintendent. Ultimately, I had to choose what was best for me and my family. I hope that you understand," Yarbrough wrote.
"I believe that by making this decision now it gives the leadership team and the community an opportunity to pick the best possible leader for Sun Prairie West!" Yarbrough concluded. "I wish this wonderful district nothing but continued success. I will be cheering you on from afar!"
Chaja-Clardy and Chris Sadler, Director of Human Resources for SPASD, said work has begun on the hiring of a new planning principal for Sun Prairie West High School and next steps in the process will be communicated with the Sun Prairie community shortly.
