Extreme heat being felt across Wisconsin, combined with power outages caused by severe weather, could be a dangerous combination for many people. ReadyWisconsin is encouraging everyone to keep safety in mind while dealing with current weather conditions.
If you or someone you know are among the thousands of households without power right now, take steps to make sure everyone has what they need to remain safe.
This includes access to drinking water and a place to stay cool. If you have elderly neighbors or family members, or people in your life with special medical needs, check in with them regularly. If they are currently without power, check with local agencies to see if community cooling centers or shelters may have opened in response to the heat.
Those most vulnerable to extreme heat include very young children, the elderly, and people with heart disease or high blood pressure. Individuals who are overweight or on certain medications may also be more susceptible to illnesses during extreme heat events.
In addition to the heat, Wisconsin is experiencing another day where there is an elevated risk of severe weather across much of the state. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive alerts about approaching severe storms, such as a NOAA Weather Radio, by enabling Wireless Emergency Alerts on your mobile device, and checking in with your local National Weather Service office at www.weather.gov or trusted local media outlets.
Be prepared to seek shelter in a basement or ground floor interior room of your home if a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued. If you are spending time outdoors, know where the nearest safe shelter is located and keep track of changing weather conditions.
For more tips on emergency preparedness, go to http://readywisconsin.wi.gov. You can also follow ReadyWisconsin on Facebook (www.facebook.com/readywisconsin) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/readywisconsin).