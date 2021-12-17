Despite a completely revised exterior façade, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission voted 8-0 to recommend city council approval of a general development plan and a precise implementation plan for the proposed mixed-use Lokre development at the corner of South Bristol and Main streets.
If approved by the Sun Prairie City Council, the 92-unit, mixed-use, rental apartment development consisting of approximately 11,080 sq. ft. of combined retail and co-working office space will be located at the southwest corner of Main and Bristol at 108 W. Main St.
The GDP includes a request to exceed the height restriction to 50 feet, 3 inches — more than 10 feet higher than the downtown restriction of 40 feet. But Community Development Director Scott Kugler said the city has allowed other buildings to exceed the height restriction, which was put in place in 1989 based on the city’s available firefighting equipment.
Kugler said the New Perspectives Senior Living at 222 S. Bristol St. and The Catalyst at 641 W. Main both exceed the height requirement.
If given final approval by the council, the Lokre Development Company’s four-story, mixed-use building would consist of 59 studio units, 15 one-bedroom units, and 18 two-bedroom units. The ground level Main/Bristol frontage of the building will include an 8,540 sq. ft. retail space accessed directly from West Main Street, a second 1,285 sq. ft. retail space accessed off the west side of the building, a 1,255 sq. ft. co-working space, and a residential lobby – all accessed off a public common area and hallway with accessible entrances on both the west side of building and from South Bristol Street.
The second floor will include a resident lobby, flex/community room, and laundry/game room in addition to residential units. The third and fourth floors also have an additional resident lobby area, community room space and residential units.
The proposed building footprint is 34,765 gross sq. ft., with a total gross floor area of 154,500 sq. ft. for all four floors.
The building will be served by both surface parking and covered indoor parking on two levels, all accessed from a common curb cut located along Lane Street.
All 121 internal parking spaces are proposed for residential use. The lower level of the building, which matches the overall building footprint, includes 61 spaces of enclosed parking, and is accessed from a ramp that drops six feet in elevation from West Lane Street.
An enclosed ground level parking area includes 32 spaces plus an additional 28 elevated “car-stacker” spaces for residents in the southern wing of the building and uses a ramp traversing up to seven feet, accessed off the same common entry drive from Lane Street.
An additional 16 parking spaces are provided in an open-air surface lot accessed from Lane Street on the southwest side of the building.
The surface lot spaces are proposed to be temporary for Phase 1 and would be replaced in a future development effort by a covered parking structure with 57 total spaces for both public and private use in Phase 2. Including the 28 car stacker spaces, a total of 137 spaces are provided in Phase 1 equaling 1.489 spaces per unit. The internal parking ratio equates to 1.32 spaces per unit.
“The proposed plan is also highly consistent with the recommendations of the Sun Prairie Stronger Plan, which specifically examined the site as part of a broader revitalization effort and envisioned a proposed mixed-use development designed with a density and intensity of use befitting the prominent intersection of West Main Street and South Bristol Street,” reads the staff report, which was written by the same firm that wrote the Sun Prairie Stronger Plan because of a planning division staff shortage at the time the Lokre development was submitted to the city.
“This includes providing ground floor commercial space and enabling outdoor seating opportunities through the careful design and disposition of the building relative to the Main and Bristol intersection. While the proposed development represents an increase in height and intensity of use in respect to the site’s current condition and immediate surrounding context, the new building would be in substantial alignment with the vision for the site and surrounding district established in 2020 Sun Prairie Stronger Plan,” the staff report reads. “The proposed building does make efforts to create visual interest while attempting to balance a contemporary design approach and aesthetic with the architectural character of the downtown district.”
The public hearing for the proposed building included comments from Steve Tremlett, a South Street resident who was a member of the Sun Prairie Stronger Plan Committee.
“I think it does match with what the plan was talking about — increasing density, providing more residential in the downtown,” Tremlett told the commission.
“Some of my comments are more about this being a very special project and there’s been a lot of chatter in the community about multi-story, multi-family density and so while I’m the only one making comments, I think, long-term, I wanted to point out a few things that I thought that may improve it,” Tremlett said.
Tremlett questioned whether the plaza needed to be elevated and even suggested installing additional trees to minimize the visual impact of a four-story design.
“One way to kind of, you know, when you’re right up next to the building, that fourth floor disappears, but as you move further away from the building, that fourth floor will still be visible. And one technique that I suggest is considering a different material cladding for that upper floor that is lighter than the base brick,” Tremlett said.
“That’s usually used either in color or in a different material to help make that kind of disappear from the primary three stories. Plus also — consideration of beefing up the cornice of that third story on the front tier is another way to improve it, so something to consider.”
Commissioners made no motions to change the design to incorporate Tremlett’s suggestions.
Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser, who chairs the plan commission, said he was happy with the exterior changes and the number of studio apartments, which were questioned at the November commission meeting.
A market survey by Baker Tilly showed adequate demand for the studio apartments in downtown Sun Prairie. “I am good with that,” Esser added, referring to the study.
One question was asked about the timeline for Phase 2, which is the possible expansion into the Sun Prairie Utilities property to the west at 125 W. Main St.
Kugler said that as much as the developer wants to purchase the property, and perhaps some of the downtown wants the property to develop, SPU is constrained by approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin on any new headquarters proposal.
Esser — a member of the SPU Commission — said the SPU Commission is proceeding with the idea the property will be purchased and that a new SPU headquarters could be constructed soon.
“Right now we’re working on a development concept that would get us off that [125 W. Main St.] property in about two years,” Esser added, “the start of 2024.” SPU has already secured land options to construct its facility on land located north of and adjacent to Linnerud Drive – not far from where a SPU storage building is already located on Craftsman Way.
Kugler said it is unknown whether the Lokre proposal will proceed to the council next week because of the timing of a City of Sun Prairie tax increment finance (TIF) assistance request made by Lokre to help finance the proposed development.