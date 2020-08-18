Wisconsin State Troopers arrested a 37-year-old Sun Prairie man for his fourth offense of operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI) in connection with an Aug. 18 incident.
According to a State Patrol press release, Dispatch aired an erratic driving complaint which originated at the 244 mile marker westbound on Interstate 94.
Trooper Bridges was set up at the mile marker 241 crossover and the vehicle went by him shortly there after.
The target vehicle driver continued on the ramp to I-39/90/94 northbound where the target vehicle struck a guardrail and bounced off of it.
The target vehicle driver then continued driving erratic and deviating and finally pulled over to the shoulder at the 137 mile marker. The subject was found to be impaired and was taken to St. Mary’s Sun Prairie Emergency Center for testing.
Upon completion of testing and their investigation, the State Patrol arrested Donald P. Lee, 37, of Sun Prairie for OWI-4th offense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.