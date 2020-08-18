Wisconsin State Patrol

Wisconsin State Troopers arrested a 37-year-old Sun Prairie man for his fourth offense of operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI) in connection with an Aug. 18 incident.

According to a State Patrol press release, Dispatch aired an erratic driving complaint which originated at the 244 mile marker westbound on Interstate 94.

Trooper Bridges was set up at the mile marker 241 crossover and the vehicle went by him shortly there after.

The target vehicle driver continued on the ramp to I-39/90/94 northbound where the target vehicle struck a guardrail and bounced off of it.

The target vehicle driver then continued driving erratic and deviating and finally pulled over to the shoulder at the 137 mile marker. The subject was found to be impaired and was taken to St. Mary’s Sun Prairie Emergency Center for testing.

Upon completion of testing and their investigation, the State Patrol arrested Donald P. Lee, 37, of Sun Prairie for OWI-4th offense.

