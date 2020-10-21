City of Sun Prairie logo
The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) recently announced the City of Sun Prairie has received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2020 Annual Budget.

This is the third consecutive year Sun Prairie has received the award.

The award represents a commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting.

In order to receive the budget award, the city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:

• A policy document;

• A financial plan;

• An operations guide; and

• A communications device.

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.

A copy of the city’s 2020 annual budget is available on the city’s website at https://www.cityofsunprairie.com/. It can be found on the Finance Department’s webpage under Budget Documents.

