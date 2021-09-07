Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333 and Auxiliary Unit 333 will sponsor the American Red Cross Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 1-6 p.m., in Fellowship Hall at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North St.
The Red Cross will be collecting whole blood and power red cells.
Pursuant to Public Health Madison-Dane County Face Covering Emergency Order dated Aug. 17, which does not expire until Sept. 16, “[e]very individual, age two and older, shall wear a face covering when ... in any enclosed space open to the public.”
Therefore, proper face coverings will be required for Red Cross staff, volunteers, potential donors and anyone else entering the building.
The prevalent spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the destructive wildfires in the western U.S., and the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida have put a strain on the nation’s blood supply. It is critically low and medical experts want to reassure people that even during a pandemic it is safe to donate.
People can donate blood whether or not they are vaccinated for COVID-19, as long as they are not sick.
The Red Cross is required to follow FDA eligibility guidelines regarding blood donor eligibility related to those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine. People can donate after receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination but should be prepared to share the manufacturer name of the vaccine received.
A blood donor card or driver’s license (two other forms of identification) is required at check in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (Wisconsin allows 16 year olds with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and are generally in good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
A donor may donate whole blood every 56 days and power red cells every 16 weeks
Red Cross donation safety protocols
The Red Cross’s first priority is the safety of donors, volunteers, employees, and blood recipients, and it is committed to transparency with the American public during this continuing public health emergency.
There is no data or evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted by blood transfusions and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions of any respiratory virus including this coronavirus.
Donating blood products is essential to community health and eligible donors are strongly urged to donate now. The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation – and who meet other eligibility requirements.
At each blood drive, Red Cross staff continue to follow thorough safety protocols, including:
• Complying with local municipal health orders for masking;
• Wearing gloves and changing them often;
• Wiping down donor-touched areas after every collection;
• Using sterile collection sets for every donation;
• Preparing the arm for donation with aseptic scrub; and
• Conducting donor mini physicals to ensure donors are healthy and well on day of donation.
The Red Cross has also increased its vigilance concerning some of these safety protocols including:
• Enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment;
• Providing hand sanitizer for use before entering and throughout the donation appointment; and
• Following social distancing practices between donors including donor beds, as well as waiting and refreshment areas.
The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. To ensure Red Cross staff are healthy each day, standard staff health assessments are conducted prior to all blood drives.
Finally, only eligible and healthy people are allowed to give blood.
These mitigation measures help ensure blood recipient safety, as well as staff and donor safety in reducing contact with those who may potentially have this respiratory infection.
If unsure of eligibility for making either a whole blood or power red cell donation, do not hesitate to stop at the Blood Drive. Red Cross staff is eager to help and answer any questions.
Schedule an appointment
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org. To get a RapidPass, donors must visit redcrossblood.org/rapidpass, complete all of the questions, then print the RapidPass or show it on a mobile device when donating.
Using a RapidPass typically reduces the donation process by 15 minutes. Downloading the Red Cross app will also facilitate registration and the entire donation process every time it is used.
Red Cross and the American Legion and Auxiliary appreciate the volunteers, supporters and donors who have given their time and blood donations to enable the Red Cross to continue to perform its lifesaving mission.