A Nov. 2 fire in the Town of Burke resulted in roughly $150,000 in damage and no injuries.
Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Corey Quinn said at approximately 10:30 a.m., Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded along with City of Madison Fire Dept. personnel for a report of a structure fire in the 6000 block of Rattmann Road in the Town of Burke.
The first Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue unit arrived on scene within three minutes of being paged. The first unit on scene reported flames and smoke coming from a second story window on the front of the residence.
Fire crews were unable to locate any residents outside of the home and were alerted by a neighbor who believed the home was occupied.
Two Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue crews along with a medic unit from City of Madison Fire conducted searches of all three floors of the home while extinguishing the fire. No occupants were found in the home.
Quinn said an investigation revealed later that the residents were out of town at the time of the fire. Both search and rescue operations as well as suppression were completed within 10 minutes of making entry to the home.
An investigation into the fire conducted by SPFR revealed nothing suspicious in nature.
No injuries to fire crews were reported. Heavy smoke damage was found throughout the home. Initial damages to the structure estimated to be around $150,000.