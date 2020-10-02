Most Sun Prairie Area School District students in grades 3-12 will remain online students through Jan. 22, according to an update provided Monday, Sept. 28 by the SPASD’s administrative team.
The update is the latest in a series of reports about how the district is keeping in concert with recommendations from Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC). On Sept. 14, the district’s administrative team presented plans for Student Support Hubs which will provide in-person support to identified students.
Phase 1 of these hubs began Sept. 8 to serve some students with disabilities, and--as permitted by PHMDC guidelines — were expanded to Phase 2 for early childhood through grade 2 on Sept. 28.
Phase 2 widens the scope of in-person services to include other groups of students who may not be making progress in distance learning (about 10-15% of the student population in those grades). This includes English Learners, students experiencing housing insecurity, students with the lowest levels of engagement in distance learning, students with barriers to access, or students in need of urgent intervention.
PHMDC guidelines currently allow in-person instruction at Grades K-2 with identified mitigation strategies in place. The SPASD’s next step will be to explore the feasibility of transitioning to a hybrid model of instruction for K-2 at some point during the second quarter.
Many internal factors precede a safe transition to hybrid at any level, and administration will begin the process of studying the feasibility of these processes. In addition, SPASD is monitoring PHMDC metrics and work with local public health authorities to inform decisions related to K-2.
On Oct. 19, SPASD plans to expand Phase 2 to include 10-15% of the student population in Grades 3-12.
“We are committed to providing in-person support to our most vulnerable student populations during a time when regular instruction is not feasible, even though this does not directly align to current public health recommendations,” Superintendent Brad Aaron wrote in an email sent to parents Sept. 29. “Given that PHMDC does allow in-person instruction for students with disabilities, we feel that this is in line with PHMDC’s request that schools ‘continue voluntary phasing-in of classes’ after the Supreme Court injunction.”
In the same email, Saron reiterated the district’s reasoning for the decisions for student instruction to remain online instead of in-person.
“The safety of our kids, families, and staff has been and will continue to be our top priority as we collaboratively work toward our vision of Every Child, Every Day, even in a pandemic,” Saron wrote.
“While other school districts have experienced a rollercoaster of decision-making in their reopening plans, the SPASD has steadily and safely served our kids and families while adhering to the Public Health Madison Dane County metrics to guide decisions for reopening,” Saron added. “Still, the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year is another checkpoint we must pass through as we navigate our journey in appropriately responding to this pandemic.”
