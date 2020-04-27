The City of Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department is working diligently to prepare for summer activities.
SPPRF staff is working individually to prepare parks, assess trees and repair playgrounds, all while following “Safer at Home” guidelines.
Department staff has been working remotely, but working endlessly to bring recreation and activities to all residents.
Follow Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department on Facebook to learn more about virtual recreation options.
Spread a little sunshine
The Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Department is looking for creative and fun suns to display at the Westside Community Services Building, located at 2598 W. Main St.
Create a sun out of anything you have at home: any color, shape or style and post it in your home window for everyone to see.
Send a photo of the sun in your window to rec@cityofsunprairie.com and share your sun on Facebook and Instagram and use the hashtag #bethesunshineSP.
Recreation staff will print sun photos and display them at the Westside Community Building windows for everyone to enjoy.
Join the SPPRF staff in spreading some sunshine.
Rec On The Go
In an effort to keep people active, Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry has created Rec On The Go.
Rec On The Go is a series of crafts and activities to bring recreation to you.
Each month, staff will be providing bags with different themed activities right to your doorstep. This service is free but donations are greatly appreciated.
May’s theme is Random Acts of Kindness.
In these uncertain times what better way to brighten someone’s day than with an act of kindness?
Each bag will include materials to make your own Kindness baskets that you can place on the doorstep of a friend, family member or someone you feel needs some positive energy.
It will also include some fun fitness activities and a Sun Prairie cycling scavenger hunt.
Discover Dance
Have a little one that needs to get some wiggles and giggles out?
Come and explore the joy of movement with Miss Kristi and discover the many benefits of early childhood dance classes through dance, song and play.
Discover Dance is an early childhood dance programs geared to the development of conceptual gross movement for children walking to age 5.
Classes will be held Thursday mornings from 10-10:30 a.m. via Zoom.
Classes are free of charge to participate.
FREE Virtual Fitness Classes
The Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is currently offering two virtual fitness classes — Zumba is offered on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. and Bedtime Yoga is offered on Thursday nights at 7 p.m.
These class will guide participants through a slow moving class that will help you wind down and relax, and is perfect for participants of all ages and will help you ease your mind and body before drifting off to sleep.
The classes are free but registration is required prior to participating,
To register, visit the website rec.cityorsunprairie.com.
SPPRF staff are currently working on providing more virtual fitness opportunities for our community so stay tuned for more information to come.
Rec at Home Sports Series
The Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department will feature a different sports video on Facebook each week so be sure to check it out for a preview of the upcoming summer program and learn fun ways to enjoy the sport while at home.
To register for Rec On The Go and other virtual classes, visit the SPPRF website rec.cityofsunprairie.com
For more information, call the SPPRF Department at 608-837-3449 or email at rec@cityofsunprairie.com.
