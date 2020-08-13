The Sun Prairie City Council believes it has found the solution to parking problems along Gerald Avenue: Alternate-side parking.
Alders on Aug. 4 approved a recommendation from the Public Works Committee revising an ordinance to allow alternate side parking along the street following an extensive review of possible options and talking with residents living along the street.
A report from City Director of Public Services/City Engineer Adam Schleicher said a referral was made to the Public Works Committee to consider parking restrictions and the establishment of one way traffic on Gerald Avenue and to notify the residents on Gerald Avenue of the upcoming consideration at the committee meeting. Letters were mailed to all residents on Gerald Avenue advising them of the Committee Meeting.
Gerald Avenue was reconstructed in 2019 to 29 feet back of curb to back of curb in a 50-foot right-of-way, with sidewalk on both sides. The narrowing of the roadway allowed sidewalks to be installed on both sides of the road in accordance with city policy.
Concerns were raised after the construction regarding the width of the street and how that affects vehicular movement especially when vehicles are parked on both sides of the street. The situation resulted in local resident Fred Escher writing a letter to the editor published last October in the Sun Prairie Star.
“I think all members of the city council and the mayor should take a trip to this street to see what they voted for,” Escher wrote about Gerald Avenue. “The council needs to discuss these situations — not just do what is proposed by city staff or the mayor.”
In February, the situation resulted in then-District 2 Alder and Council President Bill Connors developing an unusual suggestion.
“The solution that would work best is to have a time machine and go back and not make the stupid decision the council made to narrow the street so much,” Connors said during the Feb. 11 Public Works Committee meeting. “But we insisted on putting sidewalk on both sides and narrowing the streets, so here we are.”
In addition vehicles use Gerald Avenue for parking and to drop off children to access the baseball fields on the Sacred Hearts property.
Discussions took place during the Feb. 11 Public Works Committee meeting to consider limiting parking on the street or making the street one way. Parking is of greatest concern when athletic fields at the Sacred Hearts property are in use.
Converting the street to one way would still allow parking on the both sides and a wider singular driving lane for vehicular traffic.
“That configuration would be rather unique for a residential street in Sun Prairie and may cause some driver confusion,” Schelicher wrote in his report to the council for its Aug. 4 meeting. “Additionally it would increase the length of travel for residents on the end of the block and affect their usual traffic patterns. If a one way is selected, staff recommends the one way entering from Columbus Street and exiting on Ernest Avenue.”
During the Aug. 4 meeting, District 1 Alder Steve Stocker reported that fellow District 1 Alder, Terry McIlroy, and he had spoken to residents individually about solutions to the problem.
Nobody on the street wanted one-way traffic, Stocker said, because each resident had his or her opinion about the direction of traffic flow. Likewise, limiting parking, with each resident not wanting parking prohibited in front of their residence.
The solution, Stocker said, was alternate side parking. That means on even numbered days, individuals park on the side of the street with even house numbers, and on odd days, on the side of Gerald Avenue where there are odd number street addresses.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs, who pointed out the issue has come up multiple times before, said a one-way was shot down before. Any reduction of parking there is a mistake, according to Jacobs, adding that the council should adopt the staff recommendation.
Stocker argued that any parking generated by Sacred Hearts athletic events should park at Sacred Hearts: “That’s really where it should be.”
Jacobs, who has worked at the Sacred Hearts Fall Festival during past years, said there is not enough parking available in the lot above the field.
“What I’m saying is the cure is worse than the problem,” Jacobs said.
McIlroy said she believed Stocker and she have “gone the extra mile” by talking with residents individually about potential solutions.
She also said there are some residents who can’t park cars in their own driveways without blocking the sidewalk, which leads them to park their vehicles on Gerald Avenue.
McIlroy said Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison remains adamant about the ability to get a fire truck down that street especially during a sporting event at Sacred Hearts Athletic Field.
Also, because there is no curbing on the street leading down from Columbus street to Gerald Avenue, spectators at athletic events frequently park on the lawns of residents along the street. That has resulted in the Sun Prairie Public Works Department looking into the parking problems there.
McIlroy said she will talk to Little League and other sports leagues about parents and players parents parking on Gerald Avenue.
The District 1 Alder said the parking has been so bad on the street that one resident sold his house because of it.
Jacobs said that if residents don’t like this solution, the council can always discuss it again.
Mayor Paul Esser asked where the resolution came from.
Stocker replied the Public Works Committee heard from residents who didn’t want parking in front of their homes all the time.
McIlroy said both Stocker and she reached out to residents and received pushback from only one resident about alternate side parking.
“Everybody we talked to wanted a resolution,” said McIlroy, who said she assured the residents that the city council wanted a resolution as well.
She also said she believed it was more important to satisfy the needs of Gerald Avenue residents than those whose children play games at Sacred Hearts.
The motion carried on a 7-1 vote, with Jacobs voting no.
