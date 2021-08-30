Following an inquiry from a Sun Prairie Star staffer, the Dane County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 29 announced a 71-year-old woman found dead Aug. 26 at the northern terminus of Columbus Street was a missing Illinois woman.
Lt. Jonathan Triggs from the Dane County Sheriff's Department issued a press release Monday afternoon -- hours after managing editor Chris Mertes asked Sheriff Kalvin Barrett about the fatality.
The release states on Aug. 26, at approximately 9:30 a.m., Dane County Sheriff Deputies and Sun Prairie police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Columbus Street for a reported deceased individual in a vehicle.
The vehicle was located in a soybean field in the Town of Bristol which was adjacent to the end of Columbus Street on land soon to be annexed to the City of Sun Prairie.
Triggs said the driver and sole vehicle occupant was Valorie McCreath, a 71-year-old woman who had been reported missing from Rockton, Ill., on Aug. 23, and had not been seen since Aug. 18, according to a South Beloit missing persons alert.
Triggs said the investigation determined the death was not suspicious, and that McCreath was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of an injury which occurred during the crash.