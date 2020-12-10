Buck & Honey’s recently announced its third location, located at 1370 Water Wheel Drive in Waunakee, will open its doors on Tuesday, Dec 15 — just in time to welcome in new guests for the holidays.
“Though still anxious about the current business climate, we couldn’t be more thrilled to do this right now,” said owner Tom Anderson. “In the middle of this pandemic, it feels pretty amazing to be able to offer folks something new and exciting!”
Offering limited dine- in, carry out, and curbside pick-up, Buck & Honey’s Waunakee will provide an option for every comfort level given recent COVID-19 restrictions.
Timing on this grand-opening has been carefully orchestrated. At a time when many restaurants are having to close their doors and lay off staff, this new location offers Anderson the opportunity to retain all of his current employees.
“We are a family at Buck & Honey’s,” Anderson said. “Having to lay off staff during this very challenging time was not an option I wanted to explore. The opportunity to move part of our staff to the Waunakee location was the perfect solution.”
Director of Operations Aimee Anderson said the new Waunakee location offers something different to those that have visited Buck & Honey’s before.
“We’ve added a very unique style to this restaurant,” she said. “But, at the same time, we’ve kept all the characteristics our guests have come to expect from Buck & Honey’s, most importantly, Chef Sammy’s amazing menu. We can’t wait to share it with Waunakee!”
While restaurant sales are down across the board given challenges stemming from the pandemic, Tom Anderson has made difficult decisions on their hours of operation.
Beginning the week of Dec. 7, Buck and Honey’s restaurants are open for lunch on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.
However, each location will still be open for dinner seven days a week, beginning at 4 p.m.
Buck & Honey’s opened its first location in Sun Prairie in 2010, at 804 Liberty Boulevard in Sun Prairie.
Buck & Honey’s Monona opened in July, 2019 and is the anchor to the Galway Companies development “The Current” located at 800 West Broadway, part of Monona’s Riverfront Redevelopment Project.
Each restaurant is decorated with local memorabilia and décor specific to that location.
Learn more about Buck & Honey’s online at www.buckandhoneys.com.
