Nearly 66% of Sun Prairie High School students have opted to continue their 2020-21 instructional year virtually, according to statistics provided to the Sun Prairie School Board on Monday, Feb. 22.
A total of 1,148 students opted to continue instruction virtually instead of using a hybrid model of attending two days in person for instruction and two days online, or virtually. Wednesdays are used as a cleaning day and for independent study or completing assignments.
Of the high school students opting for virtual instruction, 68.47%, or 354, seniors are opting to remain in virtual instruction, along with 66.7%, or 394, juniors and 63.09% of sophomores, or 400 students.
The percentage flips when looking the the middle schools. At Patrick Marsh Middle School (PMMS), just 36.2 percent of students will remain with virtual instruction, compared with 63.8% hybrid. Prairie View Middle School students had a slightly greater number opting for virtual instruction — 41.6% or 245 students — compared to 58.4% or 344 students opting for hybrid instruction.
Cardinal Heights Upper Middle Schoolers were nearly split — 49.7% or 632 opting for virtual instruction compared with 50.3% or 631 opting for hybrid instruction.
At Prairie Phoenix Academy, 65.2% of students, or 65, opted for hybrid instruction compared to 39 students or 37.5% choosing virtual instruction.
The figures were presented as part of the “Reopening Together Update,” a semi-monthly update from Sun Prairie Area School District administration about reopening district educational facilities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The SPASD plan includes continuing two day per week hybrid instruction (either Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday student cohorts, with Wednesday being a independent work/cleaning day and the other two days being virtual instruction) in grades 5K-12.
On Feb. 23, the SPASD emailed a survey to parents of 5K-12 students who are fully virtual for the third quarter to determine a learning preference (virtual or hybrid) beginning in the fourth quarter, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 6.
Students currently attending hybrid instruction will remain enrolled as hybrid students for fourth quarter unless a caregiver contacts the school with a request to shift their child to virtual instruction.
With the current Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) order expiring March 10, the SPASD will take into account any potential changes for schools, then reassess timelines and school reopening plans if needed.
Requirements for 4-Year-Old Kindergarten, or 4K, settings the the fourth quarter include following any licensing and certification ratio requirements (other COVID-19 capacity limits have been removed). Other requirements include:
• No interaction or contact between individual groups or classrooms.
• Minimizing the amount of staff interaction between groups to the greatest extent possible;
• For youth ages 5 and older, maintaining at least 6 feet of social distancing.
“We are exploring the feasibility of bringing in 4K students four days per week (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday) or additional options to increase engagement (with the option for children to stay in virtual is a family chooses),” the final 4K instruction notation reads.
Vaccination and COVID-19 testing update
SPASD Director of Student Policy and School Operations Nick Reichhoff said no students have tested positive this week, and that since hybrid instruction began in the SPASD, just 11 students and 11 staff have tested positive.
A total of 341 SPASD staffers have qualified for vaccinations in Tier 1a, and staffers who will qualify in Tier 1b total 1,108 staff members.
Tier 1 B includes all remaining school staff such as coaches and bus drivers.
A total of 85% of staff have indicated a willingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but Reichhoff said the SPASD is not currently requiring staffers to be vaccinated.
Reichhoff said the SPASD is working with SSM/Dean to finalize plans fir a mass vaccination clinic specifically for SPASD staff during the same time PHMDC hosts a vaccination clinic for school personnel at the Alliant Energy Center during the month of March.
More details about both clinics will be announced at a later date, according to Reichhoff.
