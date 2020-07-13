Work is continuing to progress on the Buena Vista Drive-Beech Court street project.
City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson said on Monday, July 13 that the contractor will be working on the following this week:
BUENA VISTA DRIVE: Working on sanitary sewer main line this week on Buena Vista Drive.
BEECH COURT: Working on finishing the main line of sanitary sewer on July 13. Contractor will be installing new water and sanitary sewer services the remainder of the week.
Individuals with questions may contact Christenson at 608-825-1170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.