City of Sun Prairie District 4 Alder Al Guyant has endorsed State Rep. Melissa Sargent in the Aug. 11 Democratic Primary for District 16 State Senate.
“Despite the many positive steps forward for more female representation, our State Legislature is still overwhelmingly represented by men,” Guyant said. “The importance of proper representation in our state government needs to be valued– we need more women at the table when it comes to making decisions in our state.”
“Dane County should be a leader in electing women and people of color to public office. Yet Dane County has yet to see a female Democratic State Senator represent our area,” Guyant said.
Fortunately, he said, Melissa Sargent is the embodiment of strong female leadership as a mother to four boys, an active member of the community.
“Melissa Sargent is one of the hardest working members of the State Assembly. Melissa has the spirit and work ethic that we need to lead us,” Guyant said, adding “Melissa really is an unfaltering woman of integrity, strong progressive values, and compassion.”
He said Sargent represents undervalued people to our state government.
“Representation is one of the most fundamental necessities for a successful democracy, and we all need to work to elect a more representative government at all levels,” the alder added.
“Electing Melissa Sargent to the State Senate will continue the strong work she has demonstrated throughout her various personal and professional roles, but will also provide the just representation of voices and communities who have been wrongly unrepresented for far too long, Guyant said.
Guyant is the third Sun Prairie elected official to endorse Sargent. Sun Prairie School Board member Bryn Horton and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker have already announced their endorsements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.