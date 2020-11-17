In response to the COVID-19 pandemic leaving far too many children confined at home without books, Madison Reading Project is launching a Community Book Drive that includes a Sun Prairie drop-off location.
Beginning Nov. 13, Madison Reading Project staff and volunteers are placing collection bins in locations across Dane County and asking people to consider donating new or like new books, which they’ll distribute to children in need.
Book donation bins are located at convenient sites stretching from Cross Plains to Mt. Horeb to Waunakee, at Prairie Athletic Club in Sun Prairie, as well as locations in Madison, Middleton, Fitchburg, Oregon and Verona. Prairie Athletic Club is located at 1010 N. Bird St. in Sun Prairie.
“Educators we work with are greatly concerned that many of their most vulnerable students are learning virtually with no books at home,” said Deirdre Steinmetz, Madison Reading Project’s Outreach Coordinator.
“To expand our reach, we are partnering with the Empty Stocking Club and many other community programs that will supply books to children before winter break,” Steinmetz added. “Our goal is 10,000 books and knowing of our generous communities, we’re confident of reaching that level!”
To help reach the goal, donate like-new books from home, purchase books from the Madison Reading Project wish list or provide financial support. If your business, friend group or neighborhood want to provide support, Madison Reading Project can help you organize a book drive.
“We also want to shine a light on our amazing community and encourage people to not only help us collect books but also support local businesses this winter,” Steinmetz added.
Madison Reading Project is also partnering with local bookseller Books4School. Search “wishlist” at www.books4school.com for contactless donations and book suggestions.
For Community Book Drive Donation Station locations, links to make a financial contribution, and complete information about the Community Book Drive visit www.madisonreadingproject.com .
The drive ends Dec. 15 to ensure books are delivered in a timely manner before the Christmas season.
Madison Reading Project is a non-profit organization with a mission to deliver, at no charge, high quality, culturally and linguistically diverse books and literacy enrichment programs to underserved low-income children birth-18 throughout Southern Wisconsin.
