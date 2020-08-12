Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue recently received a $9,000 grant from State Farm for fire prevention.
This grant supports Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue’s Stove Top Fire Stop Program. The main objective of the program is to reduce fire deaths and injuries by installing fire extinguishing units above stove tops in senior housing facilities.
According to the National Fire Protection Association cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and account for 21 percent of residential fire deaths and 45 percent of fire related injuries.
Statistics show adults 65 and older face an increased risk of being killed or injured in a home fire. Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue notes 30 local fires have involved stoves and kitchens since 2016.
“Last summer there was a fatal fire that was the result of a kitchen fire,” Fire Chief Christopher Garrison said. “Saving lives and avoiding financial loss is the intended outcome of our Fire Stop program. This grant will not only pay for installation of fire prevention units, it also allows us to provide important safety information to residents.”
“State Farm makes it our business to be a good neighbor, helping to build safer, stronger and better-educated communities,” said Sun Prairie-based State Farm Agent Geoff Wilkins, who presented the grant to Sun Prairie Fire Dept. Capt. Becky Gruber along with fellow Sun Prairie State Farm Agents Steve Pierick and Andy Eyers.
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue takes great pride in the amount of fire prevention awareness
programs they provide to the schools, business owners, and residents. Firefighters regularly teach classes about common fire safety hazards and provide hands-on fire extinguisher training.
If you would like to join a class or arrange an on-site training class for your business call 608-837-5066 x5.
Fire prevention education is key and allows residents to take action to make their environment safer.
State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its nearly 19,000 agents and approximately 58,000 employees serve approximately 83 million policies and accounts; for more information, visit http://www.statefarm.com.
