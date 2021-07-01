Sun Prairie Police apprehended and jailed a 27-year-old Sun Prairie woman July 1 after executing a search warrant at a Gas Light Drive home.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the Sun Prairie Police Department said at approximately 8 a.m., the SPPD executed a search warrant at a residence on Gas Light Dive. in Sun Prairie in connection to a narcotics investigation.
Members of the Special Response Team, which includes officers from Middleton and Fitchburg police departments, executed the warrant without incident.
Cox said police arrested Cassondra Eichelkraut, age 27 of Sun Prairie, and jailed her on a probation hold. Police are referring charges against Eichelkraut for possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.
Cox said it remains an active investigation but no further information is available at this time.