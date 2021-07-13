Tim Rockwell edged Kristen Morris in the race for the District 19 Dane County Supervisor by 57 votes during a special election held on Tuesday, July 13.
Rockwell tallied 610 votes to 553 for Morris in an election that included constituents located only in the City of Sun Prairie. The City of Sun Prairie consolidated polls at City Hall for voting in the special election.
The seat on the board became available and the special election was called when former supervisor Teran Peterson moved out of the district.
Both candidates participated in a "Talk of the Town" forum where they exchanged views on a variety of county issues ranging from the construction of the new Dane County Jail to whether county board meetings should be held in-person after COVID-19 cases subside.
Rockwell touted skills gained during business start-ups and in the private sector as well as in facilitating a local non-profit as experience suitable for election. Morris pointed to service in the community on the Sun Prairie Area School District Boundary and Bell Time Task Force and other groups, in addition to endorsements from Sun Prairie School Board members and others as acceptable experience for seeking the office.
In terms of comment on the election results, neither candidate responded to questions emailed on Tuesday night.