The City of Sun Prairie’s Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department (SPPRFD) has been awarded a 2022 Urban Forestry Grant for $25,000 by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR).
The funds from this grant will go towards creating an updated and accurate inventory of all city-managed trees using Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping while creating opportunities for individuals interested in gaining forestry experience.
Grant amounts can range from $1,000 to $25,000 and require a 50-50 match. The grant will be matched by the city’s existing tree planting program. Regarding eligibility, grant money can be used for projects such as tree inventory or canopy assessment, urban forestry strategic or management plan, public outreach, and more.
With the support from the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission and City Council, SPPRF staff applied for the grant in October 2021 with a plan to use the funds for hiring forestry interns that would conduct a city-wide tree inventory in order to obtain an up-to-date account of the City’s urban forest.
The information gathered through a spatially-explicit dataset is essential for staff to monitor and manage tree species diversity, tree diseases and pathogens, climate change resiliency, forest enhancements, restoration, and reforestation activities throughout the city.
By completing the project, city staff will be able to make data-driven decisions to appropriately address issues as well as implement targeted reforestation activities throughout the community. These grant funds will have a major impact on both cost savings and urban forest improvements.
“When applying for this grant, it was essential for us to consider how we could create new opportunities for our community and successfully complete this important work,” said Kristin Grissom, Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director.
The project is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2022 and complete by early fall of the same year. The recruitment and hiring of interns will begin in the spring.