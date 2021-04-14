Note: This is the second in a series of informational profiles of Sun Prairie Public Library pages.
Chloe Tumpach, Page I (15 hours/week)
How long you have worked at the library -- Over two years
Favorite aspect of your job -- Being able to help my community because obtaining knowledge is important for Sun Prairie’s well-being.
Any fun facts about yourself -- I am a part of the STEM Academy which means I take all college classes at Madison College instead of at Sun Prairie High School. I will receive over 72 credits and obtain my associates degree before I get my high school diploma. I will be attending University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in the fall to major in microbiology-biomedical concentration, a minor in chemistry, and pre-physician assistant.
What you’ve learned during this unusual year -- That life is boring when you don’t see your friends on a regular basis.
What are you most looking forward to when we get back to normal -- Being able to not wear any more masks!
Favorite musicians -- Panic at the Disco!, Juice Wrld, The Weeknd.
Favorite Film -- Deadpool.
Favorite actor -- Ryan Reynolds.
Anything else you like to share -- I love to read nonfiction books that pertain to psychology, medicine, microbiology, and anything science related. I have the cutest dog; her name is Daisy, and she is a Shepadoodle. I have an amazing family who loves and supports my dreams and I have an amazing boyfriend named Jameson. My mom is probably the biggest role model in my life who has made me want to go into the medical field in the first place, and I don’t know who I would be without her always pushing me to be my best person.
