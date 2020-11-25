Lines of cars went around the block during Colonial Club's Nov. 24 Thanksgiving meal drive-thru. Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power said 277 meals were distributed. The Covid-19 virus forced the organization to modify its annual sit-down community dinner into the turkey takeout event.
Colonial Club's turkey takeout
