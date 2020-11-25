Colonial Club's turkey takeout
Colonial Club staff helped get the turkey dinner meals ready for pick-up on Nov. 24, including (left to right) Jean Detert, Nutrition Coordinator, Peggy Draeger, Case Manager and Rosalie Stankovich, Office Assistant.

 By Jennifer Fetterly jfetterly@hngnews.com

Lines of cars went around the block during Colonial Club's Nov. 24 Thanksgiving meal drive-thru. Colonial Club Executive Director Bob Power said 277 meals were distributed. The Covid-19 virus forced the organization to modify its annual sit-down community dinner into the turkey takeout event. 

