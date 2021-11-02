The City of Sun Prairie on Nov. 2 announced participation in the Dane County Adopt-A-Storm Drain program, which is focused on keeping storm drains clean and clear.
Storm drains play an important role in flood prevention and protection of lakes, rivers and streams. Storm water drains help move storm water runoff from roofs, driveways, streets and other hard surfaces to underground pipes or storm sewers that eventually make their way to our lakes, rivers and streams.
Unfortunately, the same runoff also carries pollutants, trash, leaves and other debris with it to area waterways.
Keeping storm drains and the area around them clean can help protect area watersheds. Steps the City of Sun Prairie have taken to tackle the issue of pollutants running down into waterways include:
• Reviewing and updating the storm water management plan annually.
• Joining the Madison Area Municipal Storm Water Partnership to collectively apply for a storm water discharge permit to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
• Spreading awareness and education about the importance of keeping area storm drains clean to the public through articles, newsletters, social media activity, and more.
In addition to the city's existing efforts, the community is invited to join the Adopt-A-Storm Drain program.
Sun Prairie is one of five communities partnering with Dane County on a new Adopt-A-Storm Drain program and the city is looking for volunteers.
Here’s how it works:
• Adopt a nearby storm drain using the Dane County Adopt-A-Storm Drain App, then commit to safely cleaning the area on and around the adopted storm drain at least once a month, but preferably before every large rain event.
• Report the amount and type of debris after each cleaning using the Adopt- A-Storm Drain App, and report any spills/discharges washing down the storm drain.
• Agree to share feedback that will be used to improve the program and expand it to other Dane County communities.
All volunteers will be provided a Storm Drain Cleaning Kit that includes a safety vest, storm drain decal to place on their adopted storm drain, dust pan and broom, collection bucket and an Adopt-A-Storm Drain sticker to display.
Volunteers will also be included on our Adopt-A-Storm Drain e-Newsletter, which comes out three to four times per year.
“We’re excited to participate in this program and invite the community to join in on creating cleaner and safer streets,” said City of Sun Prairie Engineering Director Tom Veith.
A limited amount of Storm Drain Cleaning Kits for Sun Prairie is set to arrive this Thursday, Nov. 4 at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, located at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.
After registering to adopt a storm drain, participants will need to coordinate with Adam Gross, Staff Engineer, for a kit to be delivered to them. He can be reached via email at agross@cityofsunprairie.com.
To Adopt-A-Storm Drain near you, or learn more about the program, visit: https://ripple-effects.com/adopt-a-storm-drain