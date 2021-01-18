The District Attorney’s office has partnered with United Way of Dane County, county and city government officials and other respected community leaders to help stop youth-led crime and make a call for more people to participate in local mentorship programs.
These programs, facilitated by five local nonprofits, exist to offer support and guidance to youth in our community who may not have the advantages they deserve. Because when young people have a caring adult role model in their life, they’re more likely to succeed.
“Research shows that a present, adult mentor can provide children guidance and support in order to thrive,” said Renee Moe, President & CEO of United Way of Dane County.
“Today we’re recruiting for mentors who can make a commitment to local youth who lack adult guidance in areas of life that go beyond the classroom," Moe added. "By signing up to be a mentor, through one of our partner agencies, you can help a young person see the bigger picture, explore their dreams and re-engage in healthy choices for themselves now and in the future.”
With that in mind, adults – especially those with experiences in poverty, violence or incarceration – are being called upon to make a commitment to local youth who are in need of support and guidance..
Additionally, as part of this initiative, this group has worked to address gun violence directly through a PSA urging teens to consider an alternative to crime, and to seek mentorship through programs listed on www.volunteeryourtime.org.
“In the past year the City of Madison Police Department has responded to an increase of 78%+ shots fired calls,” said Ismael Ozanne, Dane County District Attorney.
“This PSA is a community initiative aimed at ending gun violence and raising the call to action for mentors," Ozanne added. "I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with community members and organizations to begin addressing the increased incidents of gun violence and plant the seeds for violence prevention moving forward.”
To view the PSA, visit https://youtu.be/LUtZ1qmTaYk. To sign up to be a mentor, or to seek out a mentor, visit www.volunteeryourtime.org and follow these steps:
• Click on “Mentor Local Youth Today”;
• Click to explore the three programs listed; and
• Fill out the corresponding form or reach out to the contact for your chosen opportunity.
To learn more, contact Ashley Reynolds, Director of Communications, United Way of Dane County at Ashley.reynolds@uwdc.org or 608-416-0401.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.