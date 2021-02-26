Sun Prairie will have new, equitable elementary, middle and high school boundaries when Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) facilities open in the fall of 2022, thanks to action taken Feb. 22 by the Sun Prairie School Board.
The board accepted the recommendation of the Secondary Boundaries and Bell Time Task Force that began meeting Sept. 16, 2020 in response to the successful 2019 referendum to construct Sun Prairie West High School and remodel Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School into Central Heights Middle School, a district training center and Prairie Phoenix Academy.
As a result of the referendum and change in grade configuration, secondary boundaries (grades 6-12) need to be redrawn effective September 1, 2022.
District policy outlines a boundary task force to accomplish the boundary redraw work. In preparation to convene the committee in the fall of 2020, the School Board adopted the Secondary Boundary and Bell Time Task Force (SBBTTF) Charge and the outlined framework for the task force work on June 8, 2020.
As a result, the 39-member SBBTTF convened the task force work on Sept. 16, 2020, and convened 11 meetings. The district hired two third-party consultants to assist with and facilitate the work of the task force — Joe Schroeder, contracted to facilitate task force meetings, and MDRoffers Consulting, which was contracted to create potential boundary solutions based on the evaluation criteria and task force’s input.
The SBBTTF discussed five middle-high school pairing options as well as 10 formal middle school boundary options, and explored informally more than 50 different options that did not meet one or more of the evaluation criteria.
The Sun Prairie School Board established equitable distribution of socio-economic status and racial composition as its evaluation criteria, with secondary criteria being not breaking up student cohorts; transportation time, cost and proximity; reasonably balancing starting enrollments and resources; and sustainability of boundaries.
At the Feb. 17, 2021 meeting, the SBBTTF finalized a recommendation for secondary boundaries for the board to adopt Option D4a as the new middle / high school boundary pairing for the district’s secondary boundaries effective Sept. 1, 2022.
According to its report to the school board, the task force also felt that Option D4a met the student cohort and neighborhood continuity from elementary to middle to high school evaluation criteria. In D4a, Patrick Marsh is the only middle school that would send students to both high schools ~102 (52%) 8th graders to East and ~96 (48%) 8th graders to West.
In D4a, Central Heights students would all go to Sun Prairie East, and Prairie View students would all go to Sun Prairie West. Option D4a also performed better than the other narrowed options when looking at the separation of students during the transitions from elementary to middle school and middle to high school. Only ~345 projected 2022 K-5 students (10%) would be separated from some of their school cohorts at both transitions. This was the lowest percentage of all options presented.
After discussion and two voting polls, 91% of the task force decided that Option D4a would “fulfill our charged task force duty: providing final secondary boundary recommendations in line with approved criteria for school board review/decision.”
Task force members Jane Jacobs, Heather DuBois Bourenane and Kristen Morris presented the recommendation in a PowerPoint (see the digital version of this story at sunprairiestar.com) that described the process. The task force also needs to finalize school facility bell time recommendations.
Board members thanked the task force for the recommendations. “I really cannot say anything bad about what you have done,” remarked Sun Prairie School Board Treasurer Caren Diedrich, who said she listened to many of the task force sessions like other board members, but did not offer any commentary during those sessions.
“I’m excited,” remarked Board Deputy Clerk Marilyn Ruffin, the board’s only Black member who is not seeking reelection to the board in April. “I can’t wait to vote yes.” She said her yes vote was different than the previous boundaries years ago, when she voted against them. “This year the commitment to equity was there — you put in the time,” Ruffin added.
Board Clerk Bryn Horton, who helped co-chair the task force with Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter, offered no questions. Speaking as a parent whose children have gone through two boundary changes, Horton said the next steps will be working through the transitions to Central Heights Middle School and Sun Prairie West High School. “It’s pretty amazing,” she added.
Board Member Carol Albright said she also listened in on all the task force meetings. “I’m looking forward to supporting this and voting in favor of it,” she added.
Board Vice President Tom Weber said he facilitates task force meetings similar to Sun Prairie’s in other districts. “This is hard work,” Weber said, adding his appreciation for the effort and the recommendation.
Noting that the recommendation came from a task force — and not staff or a consultant — Weber said he trusted them and the process. He also said he was thrilled by the work completed and the attention to the criteria outlined. “I think that’s really important for the community,” Weber said.
Both student board members Sarah Rhoads and Quinn Williams said they were in favor of the boundary changes.
Board President Steve Schroeder also added his thanks to the task force members, and pointed out that several public comments submitted were in favor of the recommendations.
Some comments were not in favor of the new boundaries.
“I understand the primary criterion of equitable distribution of socioeconomic status and racial composition,” wrote Alex Benedict. “What I don’t understand is how this will be helpful to the students of Westside Elementary, which from my understanding is a very diverse school.
“I am pleased to have my children attend such a diverse school,” Benedict added, “but I am unhappy that they may lose out on lasting friendships with their diverse classmates because their class will be split to make sure the middle school and high school has a proper racial composition. In my opinion, children of color are potentially losing out on stable, long-lasting friendships and community connections.”
Dee Pettack wrote that the Meadow Crossing neighborhood will once again be forced to have students switch schools.
“We specifically moved to this neighborhood to attend Eastside School — only to learn two short years later our student would be transferred to Northside as a part of [new boundaries],” Pettack wrote. “It was very clear that intra-district open enrollment was not being allowed . . . we adjusted instead of exploring what now appear would have been more stable options.”
Pettack asked whether or not other neighborhoods not previously subject to boundary changes were considered.
“Relationships matter. My child has made new friends after the last [boundary change] and you are again asking him to leave those behind,” Pettack added. “He may have the opportunity to connect with educators at Patrick Marsh during a very transitional time in a youth’s life and he will also have to leave those behind and start over after just a year.”
Board Governance Officer Dave Hoekstra made the final comments, noting that no matter the school, students will benefit. “As Heather said, we have all great schools in our community,” Hoekstra said. “While some neighborhoods may not be happy with the schools where their kids will be going, they are going to a great school with great teachers.”
