The Round Table will be able to host combination indoor-outdoor special events, thanks to action taken Aug. 18 by the Sun Prairie City Council — making the Knights of Columbus facility the latest “streetery” even if it is just for special events.
On June 16, alders adopted an emergency order allowing for the relaxation in the standards and limitations for outdoor dining in an effort to help local small businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order allowed for city staff review of outdoor dining facilities that do not include sales of alcoholic beverages.
For requests for facilities that would include the sale of alcoholic beverages, a temporary revision of the establishment’s liquor license is required to extend the premises to the outdoor dining area. Further, review by the city’s Planning, Clerk, and Police departments are required as well as approval by the Sun Prairie City Council.
As outlined in documents reviewed by staff and alders, the plan consists of the proposed location of the outdoor dining facility, including an extension of premises license to serve alcohol outside. All activities associated with the request will take place on the lot owned by The Round Table, which is located at 1611 N. Bristol St.
In a letter to the city, the Knights of Columbus sought permission to expand their facilities.
“Due to current local and state health regulations we are unable to hold events like our bingo or fish fry’s under the COVID’s capacity restrictions,” the letter from three Round Table officers reads.
“This will help our organization bring in some needed revenue and generate profits to assist us in our current building obligations, in addition to supporting many charities that we have supported for many years,” the letter reads. “We can then utilize our outside grounds to do events such as pig roast, musical entertainment serving brats and burgers.
“While still maintaining the state and local health guidelines, we can hold events utilizing both our capacity inside our building as well as outside,” the letter reads. “These events are to be held on a Friday or Saturday evening between the hours of 4 and 9 p.m. with a projection of 125 to 160 people which is well within the 25% capacity at present.”
The letter points out that no construction will be needed for the events apart from raising temporary fencing for the area where patrons will consume alcohol.
“Our patrons would enter the event through The Round Table facility’s front doors, socially spaced through the bar area, to obtain beverages and then proceed down the hallway and exit the back of the building,” the letter explains.
Tables and seating areas are located spaced out 8 to 10 feet from each other and provides guidance of anticipated patron flow.
With the approval by the council, special events will be allowed at The Round Table, per the city’s emergency order, through Oct. 31.
Alders did not discuss the item, which was placed on the council’s Consent Agenda for approval. Instead, the item was approved with the remainder of the Consent Agenda on a 7-0 vote, with one alder absent.
