Incumbent District 19 Supervisor Tim Rockwell has announced he will not seek reelection in the spring 2022 election.
Rockwell, elected in an August special election to fill the vacancy left by Teran Peterson who moved out of the district, cited pending child birth as the main reason for his decision.
"It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing I will not be seeking re-election for the Dane County Board this April," Rockwell said in a statement issued Dec. 22. "Brittany and I are expecting baby #2 in March, and I look forward to supporting her and our family as we welcome another child into the world."
Rockwell called it "an extremely difficult decision" because he "fully planned on continuing to serve Sun Prairie on the County Board."
"But with the timing of the campaign and the demands of the board schedule," Rockwell added, "I have decided that sitting this cycle out is what’s best for my family."
Rockwell said he learned a lot and was thankful to have been given the opportunity to serve as a supervisor.
"I have a newfound understanding and appreciation for citizen legislatures and the work that my colleagues do each year on the county board," Rockwell added. "I am thankful for their hard work and dedication to their communities and Dane County as a whole."
Rockwell thanked District 19 for the honor of serving the district's residents on the Dane County Board.
"Meeting and talking to so many of my neighbors was truly the highlight of my campaign and term," Rockwell added. "This experience has made me love Sun Prairie even more and Brittany and I are excited to dig our roots deeper in this community. I am hopeful my replacement will represent District 19 well and continue to ensure Sun Prairie and Dane County remain the best place to live, work and thrive."