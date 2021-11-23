Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 23 announced Insurance Commissioner Mark Afable is leaving the Evers Administration next month and retire from public service.
“Mark has been a part of our administration from the very beginning, and his dedication to expanding health insurance access, protecting a competitive insurance marketplace, and building insurance awareness has made a huge difference in our state,” Evers said of the Sun Prairie resident.
“He's been a great advocate for consumers while supporting a strong and competitive insurance market, and I’m grateful for Mark’s support and service these past three years," Evers added. "I wish him and his family all the best.”
The governor appointed Afable in December 2018. Prior to his appointment, Afable worked for American Family Insurance since 1994 and most recently served as its chief legal officer.
The Senate Committee on Insurance, Financial Services, Government Oversight and Courts unanimously recommended his appointment in October 2019. The state Senate confirmed Commissioner Afable unanimously in November 2019.
“I am grateful to Governor Evers for trusting me to serve and for his leadership as we worked to enact regulatory change, drive agency modernization efforts, expand insurance awareness among consumers, and continue Wisconsin’s legacy of having a strong insurance marketplace,” said Afable.
“The insurance industry is in a period of great change as regulators and insurers evaluate issues of race, big data, and climate change," Afable added. "I have greatly appreciated the governor’s support as we kept those issues at the forefront while facing the unprecedented challenges of the past year.”
Deputy Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek will serve as interim commissioner following Afable’s retirement. Houdek was appointed to his current position by Afable in January 2019.
“Wisconsin consumers, insurance industry stakeholders, and our agency staff have all benefited from Commissioner Afable’s leadership these past three years His work has kept Wisconsin’s insurance industry strong throughout the pandemic,” said Houdek.
“As interim commissioner," Houdek added, "I will continue to focus on maintaining a financially strong and competitive insurance marketplace to ensure that every Wisconsinite can access the high quality, affordable insurance coverage they need.”