Sunshine Place recently welcomed Susan Schmidt as its new Director of Development. Schmidt previously worked as Grants and Project Manager at Aptiv, a non-profit organization serving individuals with disabilities, in La Crosse.
Schmidt brings with her a variety of experience in nonprofit fundraising, including grant writing, special event planning, and donor relations.
“Susan’s vast and varied experience working at a non-profit will serve Sunshine Place very well moving forward,” Sunshine Place Executive Director Ann Maastricht said. “We are thrilled to have her join the Sunshine Place family. In her work to build strong and lasting community partnerships, Sun Prairie will find Susan to be extraordinarily professional, genuine, and affable.”
Having grown up in Sun Prairie and as a graduate of Sun Prairie High School, Schmidt said she is excited to be back as part of the community.
“I look forward to using my skills and experience to help Sunshine Place grow the resources it needs to deliver food, clothing, and necessary services to families facing hardship,” Schmidt said.
To contact Susan, reach her by email at susan@sunshineplace.org.
Sunshine Place began operations in 2007 when it built the largest building allowed at 18 Rickel Road. While Sun Prairie has continued to grow at one of the fastest rates in the state of Wisconsin, the need for increased services has also grown.
Sunshine Place now includes seven programs and 9 social service programs offered by partner agencies.