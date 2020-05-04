Water main is expected to be installed this week as part of the Buena Vista Drive-Beech Court construction project, according to Staff Engineer Clint Christenson with the City of Sun Prairie.
Christenson said the contractor's anticipated schedule for the week of May 4-8, 2020 is as follows:
Monday, May 4 -- Pulverizing the water main trench on Buena Vista Drive today and tomorrow.
Tuesday, May 5 -- Deliver equipment and materials.
Wednesday, May 6-Friday, May 8 -- Install water main on Buena Vista Drive from Beech Street heading east.
Christenson said that "no parking" signs were installed on Buena Vista Drive, and that on-street parking is available on side streets.
Refuse and recycling pick-ups are expected to be as usual this week. "It may change in the near future to have Pellitteri come through before the contractor begins in the morning, approximately 6:45," Christenson said, adding that he will send out an email if and/or when this goes into effect.
Individuals with questions may call Christenson at 608-825-1170.
