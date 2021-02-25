The deadline to renew expired licenses for drivers age 60 and over has been extended to May 21, 2021.
The extension is due to the continued health risks from COVID-19. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) estimates this extension impacts 62,000 Wisconsin drivers.
Drivers who need to visit a DMV, such as those age 65 and over who cannot use the new online driver license renewal (wisconsindmv.gov/renewDL) or those needing a REAL ID, can reduce their time in the service center by beginning the process online:
• Use the Driver License Guide to fill in the form and submit it electronically; or
• Make an appointment through the Driver License Guide .
Drivers who no longer want to use their driving privilege but want identification can easily exchange their license for an ID online. A new ID card will be mailed to them. Details and other resources for aging drivers are available at wisconsindmv.gov/olderdrivers.
Most people do not need to visit a DMV. All vehicle-related services are online (e.g. renew registration, get title and plates).
The DMV’s online services at wisconsindmv.gov have been greatly expanded to support Wisconsin residents during the health emergency.
