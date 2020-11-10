MADISON, Wis. (AP) — On the same day that Wisconsin broke new daily records for COVID-19 cases and deaths, Gov. Tony Evers planned to to take the unusual step of delivering a live address to the state urging unity and cooperation to fight the virus.
Evers, in excerpts of his speech released ahead of delivery, warned that deaths could double to 5,000 by January without action.
"So, I want to be clear tonight: Each day this virus goes unchecked is a setback for our economic recovery," Evers said in the prepared remarks. "Our bars, restaurants, small businesses, families, and farmers will continue to suffer if we don't take action right now —our economy cannot bounce back until we contain this virus."
The excerpts don't offer hints as to what actions Evers wants to take. But Republican lawmakers, business owners and others have fought his most significant attempts to reduce the virus' spread.
Evers' "safer at home" order was struck down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in May following a challenge from Republican lawmakers. A state appeals court last month blocked Evers' order limiting how many people can gather inside bars, restaurants and other places. And the state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Monday on the latest legal challenge to Evers' statewide mask mandate, which remains in effect.
Evers has urged Republicans who control the Legislature to come forward with a plan to fight the virus. But the Legislature hasn't met since April, when it passed a coronavirus aid package.
Evers called for putting aside partisan differences to fight the virus.
"But now, as we put the election behind us, we are called upon to remember the things that unite us — and that includes the struggles that we share," he said. "I am concerned about what our current trajectory means for Wisconsin healthcare workers, families, and our economy if we don't get this virus under control."
Evers' was to deliver the speech from the governor's conference room in the Capitol. It will be livestreamed on his Facebook and YouTube pages at 6:05 p.m. Evers has regularly held afternoon news conferences to provide updates on the virus, but this is his first evening speech on it.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 7,073 new confirmed infections Tuesday. That breaks the old record of 7,065 cases set Saturday. There were 66 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 64 set on Oct. 27.
The state has now seen 278,843 infections and 2,395 deaths since the pandemic began in March. Wisconsin was fourth in the nation in per capita infections over the last two weeks at 74,452 cases per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University. North Dakota was first, followed by South Dakota and Iowa.
