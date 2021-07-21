The Sun Prairie Plan Commission will consider a group daycare, a concept plan for single story apartments, a request from the Sun Prairie Area School District and a request to convert commercial space to live-work units as part of its special July 27 agenda.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler said during the meeting, CR Devco, LLC will present its Concept Plan for approximately 162 single story apartment units on 40 acres of land located at the southeast corner of North Bird Street and Egre Road.
Concept plans are different from other item considered by the commission because the commission is not required to have a formal approval vote, but instead give commentary about certain aspects of the development.
The commission commentary will give guidance to the developer on whether or not to propose a more formal plan for the development to the city.
Other agenda items
• SPASD request. A public hearing will be held on a request by the SPASD to rezone 100.095 acres for the new Sun Prairie West High School to Urban Residential (UR-12) and 11.832 acres of adjacent storm water management land to Rural Holding (RH-35) located at 2850 Ironwood Drive.
Kugler emphasized the request from SPASD is a planned action to address split zoning on the parcel and will not change the approved plans for the high school in any way.
• Daycare request. The commission will convene a public hearing on a request by REACH Dane for approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow a group daycare center at 1500 W. Main St.
• Live-work conversion. The commission will conduct a public hearing on a request by Catalyst on Main LLC for approval of a CUP to allow the conversion of two first-floor commercial spaces to four live-work units at 641 W. Main St.
Meeting held remotely
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 7 p.m. meeting will be held remotely.
Information on how the public may submit comments for agenda items and remotely participate in the Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, will be found on the city’s website at www.cityofsunprairie.com.
The meeting may also be viewed online live at ksun.tv, or viewed live on local TDS Cable TV on channels 13 or 1013, or on Spectrum Cable channel 983.
More information regarding the July 27 special Sun Prairie Plan Commission agenda items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Division by phone at 608-825-1107 weekdays during regular business hours.