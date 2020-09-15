On Sept. 24, 1970, members of the Sun Prairie Community gathered to break ground for its one-of-a-kind senior center, the Colonial Club. Now, as one of the state’s oldest senior centers, the Colonial Club will observe this special moment of its history with an outdoor, physically-distant program on Thursday, Sept. 24.
“We’re going to do what we can to celebrate this 50th anniversary,” said Bob Power, Executive Director. With gathering restrictions in place, Power has invited community leaders Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, City of Sun Prairie Mayor Paul Esser and Sun Prairie City Council Member Steve Stocker to deliver remarks to a small group and the local media.
In a salute to 50 years, the Colonial Club is offering a special one-time Fiftieth Anniversary Membership at $50. This special membership is open to people of any age. Proceeds will help keep programs and services flowing during these challenging times, Power said.
“Like so many businesses throughout the country, we are facing some tough times due to the pandemic,” Power said. “With just 500 members, we could raise a good chunk of money that will help us a great deal.”
The program on the Sept. 24 will not be open to the general public due to crowd restrictions.
“We realize it's not an ideal situation, but we hope that by the fall of 2021, we’ll be able to host a public gathering to mark the 50th anniversary of opening the doors,” Power said.
