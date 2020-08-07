Old City Hall renovations started this week as the historic building gets set to welcome its first tenant—a wine bar — two years after July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion damaged the historical landmark.
Building co-owner David Wilder said the redo will bring the 100. E. Main St. building back to its original grandeur and attract new tenants to downtown Sun Prairie.
“We are excited to finally begin this renovation project and bring some new businesses to the area,” Wilder said. “We are grateful for the patience and support from the Sun Prairie community and are hopeful that this project can be a catalyst for the redevelopment of this corner of Sun Prairie’s historic downtown.”
Flavors Wine Bar is expected to open in the upstairs grand hall of the historic 1895 building with space for weddings, celebrations and events. Owner Leighanne Dockerty said the space is perfect for social distancing. Groups of 10-125 can rent the space with bar and appetizer service and other amenities included.
Tenants haven’t been announced for the first floor of the old city hall. Former tenants— The Chocolate Caper and Running Diva Mom —relocated after the July 2018 explosion.
Wilder and his BD One, LLC. business partner Brian Wolfe bought the old city hall building at the East Main Street and North Bristol Street intersection just two months before the explosion with plans to restore the landmark.
The building is located across Bristol Street from The Barr House, the blast’s epicenter.
Wilder said the west side of the old city hall roof lifted off the brick walls and slammed back down, damaging bricks and joists on that side of the building. Wooden trusses were significantly bowed and needed to be reinforced.
The building will be the last of the downtown building to be reopened after the natural gas explosion—stalled because of its historical complexities and just getting the structure safe again, and delayed by the street reconstruction project that was needed after the blast.
Old City Hall was built in 1895 in the Romanesque Revival style. It housed village offices, a fire station, jail and public auditorium. The landmark and other buildings in the 100 and 200 blocks of East Main Street were named to the National Register of Historic Places in 2019.
Wilder expects the old city hall renovations to be completed by the end of October.
Demolition included gutting the apartments upstairs to restore the grand ballroom space, Wilder said.
The July 2018 natural gas explosion site and the land across from it, where buildings were destroyed, remains undeveloped.
The City of Sun Prairie hired the Chicago-based Lakota Group to spearhead a downtown redevelopment plan, that includes the Main and Bristol Street intersection.
The Sun Prairie Stronger redevelopment plan includes mixed-used residential and retail space and incorporates the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field. The city is set to include the area in its 14th Tax Increment Finance (TIF) District.
