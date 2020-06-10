The Grandview Drive-Crossing Ridge Trail concrete contractor will be in on June 11 setting line for sidewalk where the curb and gutter has been poured, according to City Staff Engineer Clint Christenson.
The contractor will grade for the sidewalk on Friday, June 12 and pour on Monday, June 15.
Christenson said the contractor will string line and grade for the remaining curb and gutter early next week and pour next Thursday, June 18. The contractor will also be working on approaches and driveways where the sidewalk has been installed later in the week.
Residents should plan on the same routine for garbage pickup which means getting bins out by 6:30 am.
Individuals with questions may contact Christenson at 608-825-1170.
