The production of Wisconsin’s field and miscellaneous crops was valued at $4.14 billion in 2020, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Values 2020 Summary. That value reflected a 33% increase from 2019.
The value of corn for grain production totaled $2.14 billion, up 41% from the previous year. Wisconsin’s corn price averaged $4.15 per bushel, an increase of 72 cents from the last marketing year.
Up 61% from 2019, the value of soybean production was $1.08 billion. The average price increased $2.28 from the previous year to $10.70 per bushel.
Value of production increased from 2019 to 2020 for barley, alfalfa hay, and oats. Value of production decreased from 2019 to 2020 for other hay, potatoes, rye, and winter wheat.
