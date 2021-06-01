The Sun Prairie Lions Club is aiming to re-kindle interest in children’s bicycle safety by offering its annual Bicycle Safety Rodeo featuring prizes, trophies and certificates this Saturday, June 5, at C.H. Bird Elementary School, 1170 N. Bird St.
The Bicycle Safety Rodeo Program provides elementary school children a fun and safe experience for riding their bicycle. Through the program, all students in grades 1 thru 5 participate in a skills test for the safe operation of their bicycle at the Bicycle Rodeo.
The program is being co-sponsored by the Sun Prairie Police Department, Sun Prairie Moves and the Sun Prairie Area School District.
In addition to testing safety knowledge, the rodeo also features bicycle technicians performing safety inspections and making corrective adjustments to all bicycles entering the skills test rodeo.
In addition, all unlicensed bicycles will be registered and licensed by the Sun Prairie Police Department.
Sun Prairie Lions Bicycle Rodeo chair Matt Paske emphasized the importance of parents or guardians helping their children understand the responsibilities of riding a bicycle.
Paske also stressed the importance of children testing their riding skills by practicing the skills on the Bicycle Rodeo flyer (see the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com for the Bicycle Rodeo flyer) before entering the rodeo.
Bicycle riding is a fun and healthy form of transportation. For years, the Sun Prairie Lions Club has expressed pride because of the lack of child bicycle-related accidents. The lack of accidents, the club says, is due to kids’ knowledge of bike safety skills through the bicycle rodeo.
The aim of the rodeo, according to the pamphlet is to instill safety habits that, formed now, will lead to a lifetime of safe and enjoyable bicycle riding.
Skill testing will begin for grades 1 to 5 at 8 a.m. and continue until 10 a.m. All students registered by 10 a.m. will be tested.
A brief awards program will follow the skill testing in the C. H. Bird School cafeteria. Recipients do not have to be present to receive their awards. If not in attendance, awards will be delivered to the recipient’s school.
A total of 107 points can be earned by participants. Points are awarded as follows: Bicycle Inspection (15) + Skills Test (90) = 105 points + (2) additional points if the participant is wearing his/her own bicycle helmet. Helmets are encouraged but not mandatory.
Rules and tests
Skill tests in the rodeo include mounting, control, weave control, slow speed balance control, hand signals, control while turning and stopping (see details and a course map on the Bicycle Safety Rodeo pamphlet which is downloadable from the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Rodeo rules include:
• Training wheels allowed for Special Ed students
• Parents/Guardians are not allowed on the course for the safety of all participants and volunteers.
• Unsafe conduct or rowdiness on the course or school grounds may lead to disqualication.
Awards and prizes
Prizes and awards offered in the Sun Prairie Bicycle Safety Rodeo include:
Certificates — A certicate of “Skill and Knowledge in the Safe Operation of a Bicycle” will be awarded to all participants, who will also get a coupon for a free custard cone from Culver’s.
Bike helmets — 50 bicycle helmets will be awarded in a random drawing of all Rodeo participants.
Trophies and bicycles — Six bicycles will be awarded in the bicycle rodeo. A bicycle will be awarded to the top winner in each of the 1st -5th grades (five bicycles in total). The overall Grand Rodeo Champion (top overall scoring participant) will also be awarded a bicycle.
A trophy will be awarded to the top 3 scoring participants in each grade, 1 through 5. The name of the Grand Rodeo Champion will be added to the “traveling trophy” and will reside at the winner’s school for the next year. A “traveling trophy” will be awarded to the school with the highest score from both performance and participation.
On behalf of the Lions Club and the co-sponsors, Paske thanked Sun Cyclery, Culver’s Frozen Custard, Walmart, Sherwood Press & the Sun Prairie Star for their generous contributions to the rodeo.